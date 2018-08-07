Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Delta

A cyclist has been struck and killed in a crash near Boundary Bay Airport in Delta, police say.

The collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday between a cyclist riding down 36th Avenue and a vehicle driving south on 72nd Street, according to a press release from Delta Police.

Paramedics could not save the cyclist's life.

Police haven't provided any further details about the cyclist, and say they're reaching out to family and loved ones.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Southbound 72nd Street was expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. while police investigate.