Vancouver cyclist killed in collision on Christmas Day

Police say a cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver on Christmas Day.

The victim, a man from Vancouver, was in his 40s, according to the West Vancouver Police Department.

He died at the scene.

The collision took place just after noon Wednesday, and the road remained partially closed in the afternoon while police investigated.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WVPDCommunications?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WVPDCommunications</a> - UPDATE Cypress Bowl Rd. collision - We can now confirm that a cyclist, a man in his 40's from Vancouver, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There are no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The road is now open to traffic. —@WestVanPolice

No further details were available and the investigation is ongoing.