Vancouver cyclist killed in collision on Christmas Day

Police say a cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver on Christmas Day.

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon in West Vancouver

West Vancouver Police shut down Cypress Bowl Road Wednesday afternoon after a cyclist was struck. (@WestVanPolice/Twitter)

The victim, a man from Vancouver, was in his 40s, according to the West Vancouver Police Department.

He died at the scene. 

The collision took place just after noon Wednesday, and the road remained partially closed in the afternoon while police investigated.

No further details were available and the investigation is ongoing.

