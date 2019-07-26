Driver runs after hitting cyclist in downtown Vancouver, leaves passenger behind

Skip to Main Content
The incident took place at the intersection of Pender and Granville. After the collision, the driver left the vehicle and attempted to run away. 

Police officers are on scene after a driver left his vehicle after hitting a cyclist in downtown Vancouver Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a driver in downtown Vancouver Thursday afternoon. 

The incident took place at the intersection of Pender and Granville. Vancouver Police say after the collision, the driver left the vehicle in an attempt to run away. 

Const. Steve Addison says a passenger in the car was left behind.

"We do know who the driver is and we're in the process of trying to track that person down," Addison said. 

Addison said the cyclist was initially thought to have serious, life-threatening injuries, but the severity has since been downgraded.

