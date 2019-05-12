Cyclist struck by SUV in downtown Vancouver
A cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after being struck by an SUV in Vancouver's West End Sunday.
Police blocked off Robson Street at Bidwell Avenue Sunday afternoon.
A cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after being struck by an SUV in Vancouver's West End Sunday.
Vancouver police say the man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.
The collision between the cyclist and the SUV happened in the 1600 block of Robson Street just before 2:30 p.m. PT.
Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.