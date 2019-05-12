Skip to Main Content
Cyclist struck by SUV in downtown Vancouver
British Columbia

A cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after being struck by an SUV in Vancouver's West End Sunday.

Police blocked off Robson Street at Bidwell Avenue Sunday afternoon.

CBC News ·
Vancouver police investigate after a cyclist was struck in Vancouver's West End Sunday afternoon. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Vancouver police say the man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision between the cyclist and the SUV happened in the 1600 block of Robson Street just before 2:30 p.m. PT.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Vancouver police speak to the driver of a Range Rover SUV at the scene of a crash in the West End of Vancouver. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
