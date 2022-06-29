Cyclist killed in collision with dump truck in downtown Vancouver

Police are investigating after a cyclist was killed in a collision with a dump truck in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Pacific and Hornby streets around 7:30 a.m.

The 28-year-old male cyclist died at the scene after efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Police say the truck driver is co-operating with the investigation, and investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video footage to assist the investigation by contacting the VPD's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.