Cyclist dies after collision with dump truck in North Vancouver

A cyclist has died after a collision with a dump truck near Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver on Sunday.

The collision happened in the 100 block of West Esplanade around 1:45 p.m. PT. RCMP said the truck and the cyclist were both heading westbound when they crashed into each other.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old North Vancouver man, died at the scene.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it was investigating the death on Monday.

Police closed the area in the 100 block of Esplanade West in North Vancouver on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan)

The street was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon as RCMP investigated the collision and has since reopened. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Police are taking statements from witnesses and are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote police file #2019-2305.​