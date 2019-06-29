Cyclist dies after being hit by a motor vehicle in Burnaby, RCMP say

Burnaby RCMP say a cyclist has died after being hit by a motor vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Police and emergency health services were called to the scene at the 1500 block of Gaglardi Way at around 1:30 p.m. PT.

The cyclist, who has not been identified, was 53 years old.

Traffic at the location is blocked as investigators canvass the scene.

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-646-9999.