Cyclist dead in Vancouver after crashing bike on Rupert Street
A cyclist has died after crashing his bike on Rupert Street in Vancouver.
Cause of crash still unknown; cyclist was not wearing a helmet
City police said the man was heading north on the street around 8:50 p.m. on Friday when he fell off his bike and crashed.
The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, struck his head and died.
Police said that several witnesses provided medical care until first responders arrived.
The exact reason for the fall is not known and is still under investigation.