Cyclist dead following early morning collision in Port Coquitlam

A 29-year-old man from Port Coquitlam died early Saturday morning after being struck by a van while he was riding a bicycle on Coast Meridian Overpass at Kingsway Avenue.

RCMP say the man died at the scene around 2 a.m. PT. Officers closed the intersection following the incident. Witnesses said the bicycle the man was riding was smashed and under part of the front of the van.

Investigators say the driver of the van stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. Officers say they do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The cyclist was heading south on Coast Meridian Overpass when he was struck, while the driver was heading east on Kingsway.

Police say the intersection will be closed for the next few hours.