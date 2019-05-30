Millions approved for bike lane projects across B.C.

B.C.'s provincial government has approved grants totalling over $10 million for cycling infrastructure projects across the province.

The grants, administered through the BikeBC program, help communities pay for new bikeways, or improve safety and accessibility on existing pathways.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said funding for the program has increased to $10 million this fiscal year from $6 million.

Municipalities apply for the grants through the cycling infrastructure website.

The grants cover 50 per cent of the eligible project's costs in larger communities, and up to 75 per cent in communities with fewer than 15,000 people.

This year's projects — 28 in total — are spread across the province from Vancouver Island to Northern B.C.

Major projects in Saanich, North Vancouver

Some major projects include $1 million for the District of Saanich for buffered bike lanes between McKenzie Avenue and Torquay Drive, and another $1 million for the District of Tofino for a separated, multi-use path from the Tofino Information Centre to the northern boundary of the Pacific Rim National Park.

The Regional District of East Kootney will receive $1 million for a separated 25-kilometre multi-use pathway from Invermere to Fairmont Hot Springs.

Vancouver is receiving $1 million for upgrades to the downtown bike network. North Vancouver will get $1 million toward the Casano-Loutet cycling and pedestrian bridge over Highway 1.