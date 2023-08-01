Cyberattack on B.C. health employer websites may have taken personal information

A cyberattack on three websites hosted by the Health Employers Association of British Columbia may have stolen the personal information of people working or applying to work in B.C.'s public health-care sector, along with 240,000 email addresses.

Michael McMillian, the CEO of the association, says information obtained could include social insurance numbers, home addresses, passport and driver's licence details, along with other personal information.

The cyberattack targeted three websites recruiting physicians, nurses and other health professionals: Health Match B.C., Locums for Rural B.C. and the B.C. Care Aid & Community Health Worker Registry.

B.C. has been on a major recruitment drive to attract health-care workers to the province.

The Health Employers Association is the bargaining agent for 200 publicly funded health-care employers, representing 170,000 unionized workers, including physicians and nurses, health science workers and paramedics.

More to come.