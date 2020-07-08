Customers at a 2nd Vancouver strip club may have been exposed to COVID-19

Patrons of a second Vancouver strip club may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to public health authorities.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a notification Tuesday saying that anyone who attended the No5 Orange on the night of July 1 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

"An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended No5 Orange on that date. There is no known risk to anyone who attended the No5 Orange outside that date. There is no ongoing risk to the community," the notification says.

Anyone who was at the Downtown Eastside strip club on Canada Day should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

Vancouver Coastal Health says there is no evidence that the COVID-19 exposure at the No5 Orange is connected to a similar incident at Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge or to potential exposure at the Hotel Belmont's bar and nightclub.

Meanwhile, McDonald's is warning customers of the Surrey franchise at 17960 56 Ave. that an employee there tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The restaurant has been closed, and all workers who had close contact with the employee have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.