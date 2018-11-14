Trial begins Monday for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

A trial begins Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon, B.C., for Curtis Sagmoen, a 38-year-old man accused of threatening a sex trade worker with a gun while wearing a mask in August 2017.

Sagmoen is facing eight charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, having his face masked with intent to commit an offence, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

The trial by judge is expected to last several days.

The alleged crimes happened in late August 2017. Sagmoen was arrested in October of that year and has been in custody ever since.

Charges and convictions for crimes against sex workers

The North Okanagan man has been accused of threatening and assaulting sex trade workers in four separate incidents.

Shortly after his arrest, the RCMP began an extensive search of Sagmoen's parents' farm on Salmon River Road, south of Salmon Arm. Investigators discovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux on the property.

Police have said her death is suspicious, however no charges have been laid in connection with the discovery of her body and Sagmoen has not been named a suspect.

Police were photographed searching the Sagmoen family farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Oct. 23, 2017. (Desmond Murray/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Since then he has been convicted in two other trials for crimes against women.

In December, Sagmoen received an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to mischief in connection with an incident where a homemade spike belt was laid across a road near his family's farm and flattened the tires of a woman's Jeep.

In February, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assaulting a sex worker in Maple Ridge in 2013 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation.

He's also charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm against a sex worker for an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2017 and assault for an incident that allegedly occurred in July 2017 in the North Okanagan, also involving a sex worker.

Rally on the court house steps

His court appearances have become a rallying cry for people protesting violence against women.

Organizer Jody Leon said she and others will be at the trial again on Monday morning.

"[We will be] asking for justice for violence against women, justice for Traci Genereaux [because] no charges have been laid to this point," Leon said.