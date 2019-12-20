Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of pointing gun toward sex worker

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found Curtis Sagmoen guilty of wearing a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence and for use of a firearm in an indictable offence during an incident with a sex worker in August 2017.

Friday morning, Justice Alison Beames told a Vernon court room that she is satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Sagmoen is the customer who texted the sex trade worker, whose name is protected by a publication ban, to meet him in a rural lane south of Salmon Arm, B.C.

"The whole text exchange leads to no other reasonable conclusion that there was a planned ambush of [the woman]," said Beames.

The woman, who was the Crown's main witness during the trial, earlier told the court that the gunman pointed the firearm through the driver's side window of her car, but she brushed it away and tried to drive off.

She said she then crashed the car and got stuck, so she fled down the road on foot and eventually spent the night in a flower bed.

Police discovered the front driver-side tire of her car shot out with a .410 gauge shotgun slug inside the tire.

Beames found Sagmoen not guilty of intentionally discharging a firearm in a reckless manner. He was also acquitted of the charge that he knowingly threatened to cause death or bodily harm.

The judge said the witness did not provide evidence that the assailant spoke to her, so the Crown admitted there was no evidence to support this charge.

Sagmoen was also found guilty for the possession of methamphetamine. Earlier in the trial, defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps admitted there was evidence of the meth possession and she wouldn't be challenging that charge.

More to come.