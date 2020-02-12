Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assault for running into woman with ATV

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen has been found guilty of one count of assault causing body harm for crashing into a woman from behind with his ATV in August 2017.

The woman suffered a concussion, a broken tailbone, scrapes and bruising.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill announced the verdict in a Vernon, B.C., courtroom on the second day of the trial on Tuesday.

Sagmoen, 39, will be back in court on March 2 to set a date for sentencing.

The Crown's main witness in the trial was a sex worker whose identity is protected under a publication ban.

The woman told the court she had been called by Sagmoen to a property on Salmon River Road on Aug 10, 2017.

Sagmoen met her and she rode on his ATV on the property.

At one point she decided to leave, because Sagmoen told her he didn't know where his house was and he couldn't provide the money they had agreed upon for her services, she testified.

The witness said Sagmoen drove into her from behind with his ATV as she was walking to her car.

"He tried to kill me," she told the court. "He hit me so hard, I flipped over him."

The assault took place in the same area as two other incidents involving Sagmoen and sex trade workers that ended up in court.

In 2018, Sagmoen was handed an absolute discharge after he pleaded guilty to one count of mischief in a case where a spike belt was used to deflate the tires of a woman's vehicle.

Police search a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Desmond Murray/Canadian Press)

Last December, Sagmoen was convicted of pointing a gun at another sex worker in an incident that happened just a few weeks after the assault with the ATV.

In October 2017, the RCMP began a large scale search of a farm on Salmon River Road belonging to Sagmoen's parents, where investigators found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

Police said at the time Genereaux's death was suspicious. No charges have been laid in connection with her death and Sagmoen has not been named a suspect.