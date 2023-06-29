Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to breaching probation orders after previous assault conviction

WARNING: This story contains details of violence.

B.C. man Curtis Sagmoen pleaded guilty to breaching probation orders, related to a previous assault conviction, at Vernon Law Courts on Wednesday.

Sagmoen, who lives in the Shuswap area near Vernon and Salmon Arm, has multiple prior convictions for violent crimes against sex trade workers in the area.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and five months jail time in June 2020 for assault causing bodily harm, after the B.C. Supreme Court found he ran into a sex worker with an ATV on Aug. 10, 2017, flipping her into the air on a rural property.

Those probation conditions included a 10-year firearm ban, that he have no contact with sex workers, and limits on his use of communication devices and the internet.

On Wednesday, however, he pleaded guilty to breaching four of those conditions, out of a total of 14 that he is charged with.

The breaches all occurred in April 2022 and included using a mobile communications device, possessing drugs and breaching a no-contact order.

Sagmoen, who is in his 40s, did not appear in Vernon court Wednesday, with his lawyer entering guilty pleas on his behalf. His next court date is set for Aug. 30.

Police released a photo of Curtis Sagmoen on Oct. 21, 2020 as part of a warning to sex trade workers not to respond to solicitations from the area where he is residing. (RCMP)

Long list of violent crimes

Sagmoen has previously been convicted in February 2019 for assaulting a sex worker in Maple Ridge, east of Vancouver. In December of that year, he was found guilty of pointing a gun at a sex worker.

In 2018, Sagmoen was handed an absolute discharge after he pleaded guilty to one count of mischief in a case where a spike belt was used to deflate the tires of another woman's vehicle on the Salmon River Road property. Many of the victims of Sagmoen's crimes are protected by court-ordered publication bans.

Later, in October 2020, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a public warning to sex workers in the Okanagan to not respond to solicitations from Sagmoen — which would have been a breach of his court-ordered probation conditions.

In addition to his previous convictions, in October 2017, investigators found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, at a farm on Salmon River Road south of Salmon Arm belonging to Sagmoen's parents.

Police said at the time Genereaux's death was suspicious. No charges have been laid in connection with her death and Sagmoen has not been named a suspect.