Bright red curb lanes in Vancouver remind drivers there is no stopping in the bus zone

High-volume bus stops in Vancouver are getting red painted curb lanes aimed at reminding drivers there is no stopping in bus-only lanes.

The red zones are a pilot project between the City of Vancouver and TransLink — and have already popped up at several busy intersections.

"The brightly painted red zones act as a visual deterrent and are becoming an industry standard in North America as municipalities and transit agencies work to keep buses moving amid increasing congestion," TransLink said in a statement.

The newly painted zones aren't proving very popular with some people on social media, however, who say they are more of a distraction.

One Twitter user called the painted lanes "visually overwhelming" while another said: "My colleagues and I thought there was a red carpet event outside our workplace."

The pilot project will be evaluated for its effectiveness in the spring. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Over the next few weeks, red zones will be installed at five busy bus stops:

East and westbound stops at Cambie Street and Broadway.

Northbound on Commercial Drive at Broadway.

Westbound on Broadway at Commercial Drive.

East and westbound on Pender at Granville Street.

East and westbound on Georgia at Burrard.

Translink said those stops were chosen because of the high volume of passengers and the frequency of bus-lane violations in the areas.

The pilot project will run through the winter and will be evaluated by the City of Vancouver and TransLink in the spring.