Vancouver cupcake thief 'profusely' apologizes to bakery, offers to pay for repairs

An unusual break-in has come full circle after a man who stole six cupcakes from a Vancouver bakery last week apologized and offered to pay for the stolen goods and the glass door he smashed, according to the bakery's owner.

The man was caught on security footage breaking into Sweet Something, a bakery located in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood, last Friday.

The man kicked in the bakery's glass door and loitered inside the building for about half an hour, mopping up the broken glass and taking selfies on the bakery's phone before leaving with the frosted treats.

Bakery owner Emma Irvine designed a new cupcake named "Crime of Passion" after the bizarre break-in. (Sweet Something)

Sweet Something owner Emma Irvine says earlier this week, the man called the bakery to apologize. She says they had a good conversation.

"He profusely apologized, he was really sincere," Irvine said.

Irvine said he also offered to pay for the door and the cupcakes, which police said were valued at $30.

He also promised to give her the orange sunglasses he wore during the break-in.

"You might see me rocking those here," Irvine said.

She said the shades inspired a new cupcake design called "Crime of Passion."

A man is pictured mopping up shattered glass after he broke the door of a bakery in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood. (Submitted by Emma Irvine)

Irvine said they discussed the idea of having him visit the bakery to "have a laugh and move on" over some chocolate champagne cupcakes, the same flavour as the ones he stole.

"I have a little bit of a soft spot in my heart for this guy," she said.

The Vancouver Police Department said previously they were investigating the incident.

In a newly uploaded TikTok video, Irvine said the business asked police not to press charges.