Mobile homes destroyed by overnight fire near Cultus Lake

A man living near Cultus Lake, B.C., said he had to pull his neighbours to safety from their burning mobile home early Thursday in what police say may be a suspicious fire.

Jordan Colley said he noticed a property had caught fire in a mobile home park near Sleepy Hollow Road around 1 a.m. PT.

He said he had to wake up a man and woman inside when it started to burn. He said he had to pull the woman, who uses a wheelchair, out of the house as the flames spread.

When the fire jumped to the neighbouring home, Colley said he woke up the two people living there, too. Then he woke up his own family living nearby.

RCMP officers at the scene believe the fire may have been deliberately set. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"You're thinking about your neighbours, you're thinking about your kids ... you help out when you can," he said.

"Look at the house, it's gone," he said, referring to the twisted, blackened remnants of the homes.

Additional firefighters from Chilliwack were called in to help douse the flames. It took hours to subdue the fire, which was hot enough to melt most of a white van parked nearby.

No injuries were reported.

A Chilliwack RCMP officer at the scene said Mounties are investigating the fire as a possible arson.