Woman, teenage children assaulted at Cultus Lake, RCMP say

RCMP say they are looking for witnesses after a woman and her children were assaulted in a popular shorefront area of Cultus Lake in Chilliwack, B.C., over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to a fight at Entrance Bay on Saturday evening. A statement said a group of men had "allegedly directed a number of racial slurs" toward a woman and her two teenage children.

Mounties said the teenagers were taken to hospital, treated for undisclosed injuries and later released.

Cultus Lake would have been busy with beachgoers during the heatwave on Saturday. Entrance Bay, in particular, is a typically crowded area.

"Investigators believe the incident would have drawn attention," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone who saw or recorded the incident on their cellphone or through a dashcam is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611.