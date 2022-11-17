Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Vancouver's Eastside Culture Crawl returns to 'classic,' in-person format

Organizers of the event, which allows art lovers to check out the work of local artists at studios and workshops in East Vancouver, say it has returned to its "classic" format after the past two editions were limited in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Participants can drop in on studios in 68 buildings from Thursday to Sunday

CBC News ·
Art fans check out works in progress art Terminal City Glass Co-op in East Vancouver. (© 2016 Jodie Ponto)

Art aficionados in Vancouver have a lot to explore this weekend as the 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl runs now through Sunday.

Organizers of the event, which allows art lovers to check out the work of local artists at studios and workshops in East Vancouver, say it has returned to its "classic" format after the past two editions were limited in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"What the past two years has reinforced is that the arts play an incredibly important role in people's lives," said Esther Rausenberg, art director and executive director of the Eastside Arts Society, in a media release.

Organizers anticipate more than 425 artists will welcome tens of thousands of visitors at 68 locations, giving people an inside look at how artists create.

Textile artist Chantal Cardinal sits at a table full of fabric. She has red hair and glasses and is smiling at the camera.
Textile artist Chantal Cardinal is looking forward to welcoming visitors at the Eastside Culture Crawl, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. (Lisa Christiansen/CBC )

Participating studios are located in what is known as the Eastside Arts District, bound by Columbia Street, 1st Avenue, Victoria Drive and the waterfront, an area organizers say has the highest concentration of artists, designers, craftspeople and culture producers in the city.

Textile artist Chantal Cardinal, whose creations are sold under the name FELT à la main with LOVE, is based out of The Arts Factory, an open concept studio on Industrial Avenue that is home to multiple artists taking part in the crawl.

Cardinal is excited to see art aficionados in person.

"It's like a giant meet-and-greet," she said. "It's where you get to showcase what you've done all year and also explain to people the process that goes behind it."

Rausenberg says many artists have taken the last two years of isolation to explore new avenues and try different approaches to their work.

"The challenges of the past few years have certainly proven that artists are resilient and adaptable," Rausenberg said. "Many have taken the time to reflect on their art practice."

Organizers are asking anyone with cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms to stay home, and encourage the public to wear masks and practise hand hygiene when they visit workshops.

The Early Edition6:03Culture Crawl kicks off tonight
The Eastside Culture Crawl kicks off tonight. In its 26th year, it's a chance for people to get out and see artists in their studios and workshops, have a chat - and maybe buy some art. Lisa Christiansen met up with some artists at the Arts Factory on Industrial Avenue getting ready for the big event.

With files from Lisa Christiansen

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now