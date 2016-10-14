Charges laid in 2020 homicide of Prince George woman

A man has been charged with the August 2020 homicide of 34-year-old Crystal Chambers, police say.

Prince George RCMP said Jason Troy Getty was arrested in Surrey, B.C., on Friday and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

Police say Getty was previously a resident of Prince George, B.C., and was known to Chambers.

Chambers' remains were found 40 kilometres east of the city on Aug. 2, 2020, near the stretch of Highway 16 known as the Highway of Tears because of the number of women who have gone missing or been murdered along the route.

An autopsy determined that Chambers was the victim of a homicide, and an investigation was launched by the RCMP's major crime section with assistance from the Prince George RCMP.

"This arrest is a direct result of the dedication and perseverance of numerous investigators and support units within the RCMP over the last 17 months," said Staff Sgt. Greg Yanicki.

According to public police records, Getty has previously been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.