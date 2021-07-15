Cruise ships to be allowed in Canadian waters again come November, government announces

The federal government has announced cruise ships will be able to return to Canadian waters by Nov. 1, bringing the ban on such ships to an end after 16 months.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed the date Thursday morning in Victoria.

He said cruise companies will be required to "fully comply with public health requirements" in order to sail through Canada and dock at its ports.

Federal officials had originally extended the cruise ship ban until the end of February, but Alghabra said the government felt it was possible to shorten the restriction period since the country has made progress in vaccinations and reducing COVID-19 case counts.

The months-long ban on cruise ships has been devastating to Canadian port communities, which have long relied on tourists' business to boost economic revenue. The cruise ship industry contributed over $4.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2018 and led to 29,000 jobs, according to the Cruise Lines International Association — Northwest and Canada.

More than $2.3 billion of that economic activity and roughly 15,000 of those jobs were in B.C.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said Friday its organization and the industry at large are preparing for a full reopening of the industry in 2022.

"While many of the organizations that work in the cruise industry in Greater Victoria have suffered from financial losses, their dedication and commitment to the industry did not falter throughout the last one-and-a-half years," a statement read.