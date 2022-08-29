Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Updated

Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver due to tugboat strike departs a day late

An Alaska cruise ship stranded in Vancouver by a tugboat strike is now on the move.

Cruise line says Celebrity Eclipse was tied to barge whose crew was refusing to move it

Brieanna Charlebois · The Canadian Press ·
Cruise ship passengers are pictured aboard the Celebrity Eclipse while it is delayed leaving from port due to a tugboat strike in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, August 29, 2022.
The Celebrity Eclipse was delayed from leaving Vancouver due to a tugboat workers' strike on Aug. 29, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises says the Celebrity Eclipse, which had been due to depart Sunday afternoon, was unable to leave the Port of Vancouver without the tugs, but staff are "working diligently'' with local authorities to resolve the situation so the ship can sail.

An onboard announcement this morning from the ship's captain said the Eclipse was tied to a barge whose crew are on strike.

The captain said the barge crew refused to move it, and other tugboat companies still operating in the port wouldn't move the barge either because they don't own it.

People stand on a cruise ship
Cruise ship passengers are pictured aboard the Celebrity Eclipse while its departure was delayed on Aug. 29, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises' social media accounts were been flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard the Eclipse.

The cruise line told people via Twitter that they will have to skip their stop in Icy Strait, Alaska due to lost time, but the rest of the itinerary will remain the same.

Celebrity Cruises' also said it would issue onboard credits to the amount of 1.5 days of the base fare. 

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild began job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in the province Thursday after it said contract negotiations had reached an impasse.

The Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 people.

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

