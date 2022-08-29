Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver due to tugboat strike departs a day late

An Alaska cruise ship stranded in Vancouver overnight due to a tugboat workers strike has departed.

Celebrity Cruises says the Celebrity Eclipse, which had been due to depart Sunday afternoon, was unable to leave the Port of Vancouver without the tugs, but staff are "working diligently'' with local authorities to resolve the situation so the ship can sail.

An onboard announcement this morning from the ship's captain said the Eclipse was tied to a barge whose crew are on strike.

The captain said the barge crew refused to move it, and other tugboat companies still operating in the port wouldn't move the barge either because they don't own it.

Cruise ship passengers are pictured aboard the Celebrity Eclipse while its departure was delayed on Aug. 29, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Celebrity Cruises' social media accounts were been flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard the Eclipse.

The cruise line told people via Twitter that they will have to skip their stop in Icy Strait, Alaska due to lost time, but the rest of the itinerary will remain the same.

Celebrity Cruises' also said it would issue onboard credits to the amount of 1.5 days of the base fare.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CelebrityCruise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CelebrityCruise</a> I’m a guest on your Eclipse ship being held hostage in Vancouver. Your guest relations crew is a disgrace particularly the embarkation manager. Do something to accommodate the 2800 guests onboard before this becomes your Insurrection! —@blackgirlbook

2) Until this barge is untied, we cannot depart on our journey. We are as frustrated as you are. We've engaged with authorities and we're doing absolutely everything within our power to resolve the situation asap. We believe we'll be underway today. Thank you for your patience. —@CelebrityCruise

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild began job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in the province Thursday after it said contract negotiations had reached an impasse.

The Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 people.