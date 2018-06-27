Skip to Main Content
YVR crow not departing from airport lounge

Alex Migdal · CBC News ·
A crow was seen perched on a rafter in the international departure area of the Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday morning. (CBC)

The Vancouver International Airport is an unlikely place to hear the telltale caws of a crow. 

But airport passengers have reported sightings of the black-plumed bird in recent days.

A crow was seen perched Wednesday morning on a rafter in the international departure area. 

Zoë Weber, a spokesperson with the Vancouver Airport Authority, said the airport's wildlife team is aware of the crow, although it's unclear how long it has been stuck inside the terminal. 

Weber said the airport's wildlife team is monitoring the crow and will remove it if it affects passengers or operations.

Weber said crows tend to swoop in from time to time.

"YVR is the largest building in B.C. with hundreds of entry doors," she said in an email. 

"The birds typically make their way out on their own." 

Vancouver, of course, has a love-hate relationship with its crows. 

Many people flee in terror from the dive-bombing assailants. But some have taken to their peckish ways. An East Vancouver mail carrier recently befriended a crow, feeding him peanuts while on his daily route.

It appears that the airport crow has made more friends than enemies. 

