The Vancouver International Airport is an unlikely place to hear the telltale caws of a crow.

But airport passengers have reported sightings of the black-plumed bird in recent days.

A crow was seen perched Wednesday morning on a rafter in the international departure area.

I've seen birds in airports before, but never in the heart of International Departures, and never a giant crow. I'm hoping this is a good sign?! <a href="https://twitter.com/yvrairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yvrairport</a> <a href="https://t.co/tuOUGE50rD">pic.twitter.com/tuOUGE50rD</a> —@Gillian_English

Zoë Weber, a spokesperson with the Vancouver Airport Authority, said the airport's wildlife team is aware of the crow, although it's unclear how long it has been stuck inside the terminal.

Weber said the airport's wildlife team is monitoring the crow and will remove it if it affects passengers or operations.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/yvrairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yvrairport</a> there is sad thirsty crow inside by gate D 68-71 <a href="https://t.co/YGIpROWIwv">pic.twitter.com/YGIpROWIwv</a> —@busdriverlife

Weber said crows tend to swoop in from time to time.

"YVR is the largest building in B.C. with hundreds of entry doors," she said in an email.

"The birds typically make their way out on their own."

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/yvrairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yvrairport</a> there is a crow roaming around the international terminal around gate E86! He is desperate, crying, and flying around for a way out! Please take necessary action —@cherineAmr

The crow is now in charge of YVR. Wildlife team Is aware and working to safely remove. —@yvrairport

Vancouver, of course, has a love-hate relationship with its crows.

Many people flee in terror from the dive-bombing assailants. But some have taken to their peckish ways. An East Vancouver mail carrier recently befriended a crow, feeding him peanuts while on his daily route.

It appears that the airport crow has made more friends than enemies.