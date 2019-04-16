Crown says Oak Bay father killed his children, attempted to take own life

In its opening statement to a B.C. Supreme Court jury Tuesday, the Crown said it intends to introduce evidence showing Andrew Berry killed his daughter Chloe Berry, 6, and daughter Aubrey, 4, and then tried to take his own life.

The children were found dead in Berry's Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Crown counsel Clare Jennings told the jury witnesses will testify finding a bloody scene at Barry's apartment when they were asked to check on the children after they were not returned to their mother as per a custody agreement.

Evidence will show the children were found dead in their bedrooms with multiple stab wounds, while Berry was discovered in the bathtub of the apartment suffering from wounds to his throat and chest, Jennings told the jury.

The jury was also told the Crown's case will show Berry was struggling financially, his Hydro had been cut off, and he was at risk of losing his apartment.

The trial is expected to take three to four months.