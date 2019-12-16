Crown says Gabriel Klein acted with intent in stabbing of Abbotsford teen

A B.C. Crown attorney says Gabriel Klein had the mental capacity to know that stabbing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer 14 times in the hallways of her Abbotsford high school could lead to her death.

Closing arguments have begun in B.C. Supreme Court in the trial of the man who stabbed Reimer to death in Abbotsford on Nov. 1, 2016.

Klein, who was 21 at the time, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in her death and one count of aggravated assault for stabbing her friend.

Reimer died after both girls were attacked in the hallway of Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

This morning, Crown attorney Rob MacGowan argued the available verdicts the judge should consider are second-degree murder or manslaughter.

"This is a case where an unreasonable and irrational intent is nonetheless intent," said MacGowan in a New Westminster courtroom.

Klein, whose hair is now longer than at the time of the stabbing, kept his head down and forward as proceedings unfolded and did not show any visible signs of emotion during the prosecution's arguments.

The Crown is going over the witness testimony heard over the course of the trial, including from staff at the high school, police officers at the scene and the doctor who treated Klein in hospital, to argue that the accused had the ability to distinguish right from wrong.

His defence lawyer had previously indicated it would pursue a verdict of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

Klein has schizophrenia and suffers from auditory hallucinations, paranoid delusions and thought disorder.

However, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that he was fit to stand trial in January 2019.

There is no dispute that Klein stabbed Reimer to death repeatedly. A six-second video submitted as evidence shows him making a stabbing motion.

Her school's principal, Robert Comeau, previously testified that he had run out of his office to find Klein holding a knife over Reimer's bloody body.

He said he and a vice-principal managed to restrain the killer, while other staff performed first aid for Reimer.

The Crown will continue presenting its closing arguments Monday afternoon. The judge will then hear from defence lawyer Martin Peters before sentencing Klein.