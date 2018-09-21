Crown pursues mandatory minimum sentences for 2 men convicted of pimping-related crimes

Two men convicted of human trafficking and pimping-related crimes could serve mandatory minimum sentences of five years for profiting off an underage sex worker.

Among the list of offences Tamim Albashir and Kasra Mohsenipour were convicted of in February, the Crown is pursuing a mandatory minimum sentence for "the aggravated offence of living off the avails of prostitution of a person under 18 years old."

Years of using downtown highrises and fancy cars to lure women put Tamim Albashir and Kasra Mohsenipour behind bars after they were convicted of 17 charges in February, including human trafficking.

Their crimes involved the exploitation of three women — including a 15-year-old girl — who can't be named due to a publication ban.

Crown prosecutors suggested a 16 year sentence for Albashir and 15 years for Mohsenipour, when the sentencing hearing began in February.

The hearing resumed this week.

On Friday, the Crown addressed the charge relating to the 15-year-old victim, arguing the five-year minimum mandatory sentence was appropriate for both men for that particular offence.

The Crown argued the five year minimum sentence is not disproportionate to punishments levied in similar cases, such as the six years received by Toronto's Jaiden Alexis-McLymont, who was found guilty of procuring a person under 18 to provide sexual services and receiving material benefit from trafficking a person under 18 years.

Mandatory minimum sentences have previously been challenged as cruel and unusual punishment, contrary to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Defence counsel is asking for a three-year sentence for Albashir and two-and-a-half years for Mohsenipour.