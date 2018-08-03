Crown asks for 12 years without parole for killer of homeless man in wheelchair

The man who used a rock to kill a homeless Vancouver man in a wheelchair nearly a decade ago should spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years, prosecutors argued Friday.

Aaron Power was convicted of second-degree murder for the slaying of 41-year-old Michael Nestoruk, a crime that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Power faced a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday, when Crown counsel argued he should spend at least 12 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Power killed Nestoruk by striking him twice in the head with a rock outside Sir Guy Carleton Elementary in April 2009. He then dragged the body behind some bushes and went home to sleep, the court has heard.

Nestoruk's body was discovered the next morning by parents dropping their children off for class.

Police described the murder as a "truly disturbing and heinous crime." Nestoruk had one leg and was often seen begging for change in the area around the school.

Power's defence has yet to submit a recommended sentence, and the hearing has been held over until November.

With files from Joel Ballard

