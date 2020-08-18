Crowded beaches may be frustrating to see, but it's private parties B.C. is most worried about

On Monday, as B.C hit its highest ever count for active COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Adrian Dix pleaded with the public to not host private parties and discourage each other from attending them.

"The places where there's the greatest danger are private parties, where alcohol is involved and is inside," said Dix.

Controlling private parties is turning out to be the greatest challenge for the province, as it's harder to enforce.

"We have, as you know, a history of respect for people's homes. A person's home is their castle, they used to say … We want to be respectful of that," said Dix.

However, the minister did not rule out finding ways to hold the resident or host responsible and encouraged people to hold each other accountable.

"Don't hold private parties. Watch the Canucks with your bubble," said Dix.

This past weekend, social media was flooded with angry posts, shaming people for violating public health orders and gathering in large groups outdoors.

Including this dance party on the Granville Street strip that was eventually broken up by police.

A video that appears to have been taken on Granville Street shows a crowd gathering in the busy entertainment district. (TB/Twitter)

While those outdoor gatherings are concerning, officials say it's the parties being held in private — which are harder to spot and enforce — that are more likely to be a breeding grounds for transmission.

"The vast amount of transmissions is happening in closed, prolonged contact, especially in indoor settings among people spending a lot of time together and in close proximity," said Dr. Reka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer and vice-president of the Provincial Health Services Authority.

She said the number of COVID-19 transmissions reported from purely outdoor settings has been low.

B.C. reported 236 new cases this weekend, the majority of them among young adults, many of whom may have milder symptoms but can still infect those who are more vulnerable.