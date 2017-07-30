Croatia, India to compete against home team in 2019 Celebration of Light

Teams from Canada, Croatia and India will be showing off their pyrotechnical skills in Vancouver during this year's Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival.

The competing countries and schedule for the festival's 29th year were announced Tuesday.

The annual competition begins on July 27 at English Bay, with a show from Amir Morani Fireworks from India.

Canada's Firemaster Productions is scheduled for July 31 and Croatia's Mironvec Fireworks for Aug. 3.

For 2019, there are five different options for paid seating by English Bay. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

South Korea won last year's competition.