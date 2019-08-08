Josh Aldrich is a truck driver who keeps strange company in his cab.

The Cranbrook resident voluntarily transports rescue animals to their foster or "furever" homes across British Columbia.

Aldrich, founder of Fur the Haul of It, has had baby elk and deer, skunks, raptors and even a marmot sit shotgun in his truck and he is hoping some other truckers are open to having wild passengers ride along.

He told Daybreak South host Chris Walker he doesn't like the idea of rescue animals going into the hold of an airplane and would rather take them in his truck.

Aldrich transports wild animals, as well as rescue dogs and cats, around B.C., and has other drivers who help with transport to Alberta, but he is looking for drivers who can make trips to Saskatchewan and the United States.

"I like to call them friends. Some people call them suckers that like to help me out," said Aldrich with a chuckle.

Drivers are provided with critter food and animal carriers. They also get the benefit of a pal on the open road.

"Even the stinky little skunks I have had in the cab of the truck with me,' said Aldrich, who said all the drivers treat the animals with love, like one of their own pets.

His favourite passenger was a fawn he was transporting on a day his truck was acting up. He said every time he stepped out of his rig to check his vehicle the baby deer would cry for him to come back.

Aldrich spoke to Walker from his Cranbrook home. They were briefly distracted by loud purring.

Aldrich explained it was his Asian leopard cat, a rescue from Sparwood, B.C., that has found a permanent home with him.

"My house is pretty much a zoo," said Aldrich. "I do a lot of rescues, but I am not very good at the re-homing part, I guess."

But keeping all the critters he carries would mean missing the moment when he rolls up and their new family gets to meet them.

He loves "watching their faces light up" and seeing how excited both the people and animal get when it arrives at its "furever" home.

