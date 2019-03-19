Skip to Main Content
Critical incident training to be held at outlet centre near YVR overnight

RCMP will close off the McArthurGlen Outlet Centre after closing Tuesday night as members conduct a training exercise.

Area will be closed to the public from 10 p.m. PT Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday

People wait in a lineup to get into a store during Boxing Day sales at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet mall, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday December 26, 2017. The mall will be the site of a critical incident response exercise Tuesday night. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

RCMP and other first responders will be closing off the McArthurGlen Outlet Centre near the Vancouver International Airport overnight Tuesday for a training exercise.

There will be no disruptions to the shopping centre during business hours, but the area will be closed off to the public from 10 p.m. PT Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic patrols will be set up on Grauer Road and Templed Road throughout the training. Service to Templeton Station SkyTrain and access to Templeton's parking operations will not be affected.

The Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team as well as members from Richmond RCMP, the Richmond Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, the Vancouver International Airport and the McArthurGlen Outlet Centre will all be participating in the critical incident training exercise. 

The exercise is a mock-up scenario which allows different first responders to work together as practice for a real-life incident. 

The RCMP says this exercise had been planned months in advance and is not in response to any current events.

