Criminal negligence charges possible after early morning crash kills 2 in West Vancouver

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and could face criminal negligence charges following an early morning crash that killed two people in West Vancouver on Thursday.

Investigators suspect speed and alcohol may have been factors in the collision shortly before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road, according to West Vancouver police. Two 20-year-old men from Surrey were killed.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a press release.

The suspect, a resident of Vancouver, was taken into custody after a preliminary investigation. Police say charges of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm are being considered.

A portion of the road was closed for 10 hours on Thursday while police investigated.