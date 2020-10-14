Grand Forks man fined, facing possible charges after refusing to shut down crowded party

RCMP in Grand Forks, B.C., says a man has been fined and could be facing criminal charges after hosting a loud and crowded house party over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the 4900-block of Vernon Street at around 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday, following several noise complaints from neighbours, according to an RCMP news release.

Callers reported hearing live music coming from the backyard of the home, the statement said.

RCMP said when police arrived they found more than 60 people at the property, including a live band, none of whom were following physical distancing requirements or wearing face masks.

When the the host refused to shut the party down, he was fined a total of $460 under the COVID Related Measures Act.

Later that same night, officers returned to the home when noise complaints from neighbours continued, the release said.

As a result, RCMP said officers are now investigating the host for mischief and will be forwarding charge recommendations to the B.C. Prosecution Service for assessment.