Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in overdose death of Langley, B.C., teenager

Carson Crimeni died in 2019 after he was found unconscious by his grandfather at a Langley Skate Park. His family has alleged he was given drugs by older teenagers who filmed him rather than helping.

14-year-old Carson Crimeni died in 2019 after he was found unconscious at a skate park

CBC News ·
A picture at his grandfathers home of Carson Crimeni in Langley, British Columbia on Aug. 9, 2019. Carson is smiling in the photograph where he is shown from the shoulders up in front of a garden. He has blonde hair and looks about 12 in the picture.
A picture of Carson Crimeni on display at his grandfather's home in Langley, B.C., on Aug. 9, 2019, two days after the teen's death. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni.

The teenager died in hospital on Aug. 7, 2019, after he was found unconscious at Walnut Grove Skate Park in Langley, B.C.

His family has alleged that he was given drugs by older teenagers who mocked and filmed him, then posted the footage on social media, rather than helping him.

In September 2021, Langley RCMP announced a 20-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter and surrendered himself to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The accused cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the incident.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the accused pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. He will next appear in court in New Westminster on May 11 to fix a date for sentencing.

Carson's father Aron Crimeni stands inside a skateboard bowl at the park where his son overdosed. He is standing amidst memorial messages written in chalk, including a 1-800 number for a suicide helpline. He wears black jeans and a black shirt and has tattoos on his bare arms and a slightly greying beard and shortcut hair.
Carson's father Aron Crimeni visits the memorial for his son at the Walnut Grove Skate Park in Langley on Aug. 22, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Police say they interviewed more than 100 witnesses and received more than 100 tips during their investigation into Carson's death.

Carson's grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, found the teen lying on the pavement in the dark on the night he died.

He said his grandson, who was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age and was incredibly friendly to everyone, had been bullied since elementary school but always told his grandfather it was "nothing he couldn't handle" and never complained.

"I think they killed him for entertainment," Crimeni said during a CBC Radio interview in February 2020.

WATCH | Darrel Crimeni describes shock of watching social media videos around Carson's death:

Darrel Crimeni recounts the day his grandson died

3 years ago
Duration 1:11
Older teens mocked the 14-year-old as he overdosed.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now