Crews working to control wildfire near Port Alberni, B.C.

Provincial fire crews are working to control a new wildfire near Port Alberni, on Vancouver Island.

Smoke is visible in the area as the fire burns in the logging slash at the the west end of Sproat Lake.

Two initial attack crews are on scene as well as a contract crew and two helicopters, according to fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen.

The fire was discovered Sunday around 9:30 a.m. and is listed as half a hectare in size.

Wildfire at Taylor Flats on Sproat Lake. Send pictures and info by email, comment or twitter. <a href="https://t.co/drSPAkwMSa">https://t.co/drSPAkwMSa</a> <a href="https://t.co/JAlGuFRkcX">pic.twitter.com/JAlGuFRkcX</a> —@alberniweather

According to the B.C. Wildfire online map, the suspected cause is human activity.

"The precipitation has not been in the large amounts we would like to see, so we are in drought conditions," said Jakobsen.

"We are asking people to be diligent as always in our forests."

The fire is near Highway 4, which ends in Tofino. The highway remains open but RCMP are on scene helping to direct traffic.