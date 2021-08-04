Residents out of homes after huge fire rips through low-rise Surrey condo

Firefighters were still tackling hot spots Wednesday morning after a huge blaze at a low-rise condominium block in Surrey, B.C., that broke out the evening before.

Residents were forced out of their homes Tuesday evening as crews battled the fire, which caused extensive damage to a three-storey building in the Newton area.

"We've been trying to put out hot spots all night long where the fire is able to travel through the attic spaces where we can't get water," said Surrey Fire Service Deputy Chief Mark Griffioen.

About 38 firefighters and 14 fire trucks were on scene Wednesday morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire in the area of 70A Avenue and 140th Street around 5:30 p.m. PT Tuesday. The fire started on an outside corner of the building, Griffioen said.

"Most of the damage is in the roof on one side of the building where there's a firewall that separates it from the rest," Griffioen said.

Emergency social services are being provided for displaced residents but it's not clear how many people are affected.

There are no reports of injuries, Griffioen said. Roads in the area are expected to to closed for hours.

Investigators are probing the cause of the fire.