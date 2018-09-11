Breaking
Crews responding to wildfire burning near hospital in Trail, B.C.
The B.C. Wildfire Service and Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue crews are aggressively fighting a wildfire burning near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.
The B.C. Wildfire Service and Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue crews are "aggressively" fighting a wildfire burning near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, B.C., according to the regional district.
Air tankers are dropping retardant on the fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Miral Heights trails are closed and only emergency traffic is being allowed into the hospital.
