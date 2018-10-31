Skip to Main Content
Crews respond to house fire on 16th Avenue in Burnaby
Fire crews are responding to a house fire on 16th Avenue in Burnaby.

One person was pulled out of the house when crews arrived

Heavy black some was visible when crews arrived on the scene. (Curtis Kreklau)

The home, near 16th Avenue and 1st Street, is a duplex.

Heavy black smoke was visible when crews arrived on the scene, according to a spokesperson from the Burnaby Fire Department.

They said one person was pulled out of the house.

The fire was initially a two-alarm fire, but has since been downgraded.
 

