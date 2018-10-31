New
Crews respond to house fire on 16th Avenue in Burnaby
Fire crews are responding to a house fire on 16th Avenue in Burnaby.

The home, near 16th Avenue and 1st Street, is a duplex.
Heavy black smoke was visible when crews arrived on the scene, according to a spokesperson from the Burnaby Fire Department.
They said one person was pulled out of the house.
The fire was initially a two-alarm fire, but has since been downgraded.