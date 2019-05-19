Crews on the scene of fire burning in Fleetwood near Fraser Highway

A structure fire is currently burning in Fleetwood, close to 88 Avenue and Fraser Highway, sending thick plumes of dark grey smoke into the air.

Surrey RCMP said in a written statement that they are on the scene, in the area of the 15300 block of the highway.

The fire has impacted a Goodyear Tire retailer and a Speedy Glass repair shop in a plaza.

Fraser Highway is closed in both directions from 152 Street to 88 Avenue, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

There is currently no estimated time of re-opening for the highway.

More to come.

Fire in Fleetwood -close to 88 and Fraser Hwy. <a href="https://t.co/PVAuUjUOB8">pic.twitter.com/PVAuUjUOB8</a> —@The_Real_NedF