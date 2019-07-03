Crews douse apartment fire in Vancouver's West End
Vancouver Fire Rescue was at the scene of a second-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Nelson Street on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters tackled blaze in the 1600 block of Nelson Street on Wednesday morning
Vancouver Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters successfully subdued a second-alarm fire in a four-storey apartment building in the 1600 block of Nelson Street.
The building is still smoking, but the flames have been doused.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fire</a> doused at Boswell and Nelson #3-storey apartment still smoking <a href="https://t.co/RYIcKYaHvu">pic.twitter.com/RYIcKYaHvu</a>—@ybrend
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.