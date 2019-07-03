Skip to Main Content
Crews douse apartment fire in Vancouver's West End
British Columbia

Crews douse apartment fire in Vancouver's West End

Vancouver Fire Rescue was at the scene of a second-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Nelson Street on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters tackled blaze in the 1600 block of Nelson Street on Wednesday morning

CBC News ·
Vancouver Fire Rescue crews at the scene of a Wednesday morning apartment fire in Vancouver's West End. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Vancouver Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters successfully subdued a second-alarm fire in a four-storey apartment building in the 1600 block of Nelson Street.

The building is still smoking, but the flames have been doused.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.