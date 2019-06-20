Crews battling wildfire near Port Mellon, B.C.
Crews are currently battling a fire that started on June 19 near Port Mellon on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.
The fire started Wednesday after a tree hit a power line
Wildfire crews are currently fighting a fire that started on June 19 three kilometres south of Port Mellon on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.
The fire is now about 3.2 hectares in size, according to the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Services.
"The crews are working hard towards containing it and making great progress," fire information officer Donna MacPherson said Thursday.
The fire started because a tree hit a power line and is believed to have been caused by human activity.
There are 26 wildfire crew members working on the ground to contain the fire.
Air tankers and helicopters were deployed when the fire was first reported, but crews have made enough progress to continue without the helicopters, said MacPherson.
