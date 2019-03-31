Crews battle stubborn fires on West Broadway, Ambleside overnight

Crews battled two fires overnight on Saturday, one on West Broadway in Vancouver, and the other on Ambleside in West Vancouver.

In Vancouver, firefighters battled a stubborn three-alarm blaze after responding to a report of heavy smoke inside a meal delivery business on West Broadway, just east of Granville Street around midnight.

One person, who had escaped the building, was treated for smoke inhalation by B.C. Ambulance.

Assistant Chief Sheldon Young says crews attacked the fire, which was in the basement of the building, to protect adjacent businesses.

Crews fought the Broadway fire to protect businesses on either side. (Cory Correia/CBC)

"It can be very tricky in buildings like these ... due to renovations over the years and a lot of void spaces," Young said.

The building suffered significant damage, he said, and it will take some time to determine the cause of the fire.

Youth centre fire 'suspicious'

Around 10:45 p.m., West Vancouver Rescue Services were called to the abandoned Ambleside Youth Centre, near Park Royal Shopping Mall.

They arrived to find flames as high as nine metres, according to assistant fire Chief Jeff Bush.

The cause of the Ambleside fire is under investigation. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Bush said the fire was contained within a few hours.

It's been deemed suspicious and the cause is under investigation.