Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned East Vancouver building

Vancouver Fire Rescue is battling a 2-alarm fire at a commercial building on Kingsway Avenue near Gladstone Street.

"Crews responded for 9 o'clock to smoke and flames at the rear of the building, that is exactly what they found," said assistant fire chief Dan Nichols. "They put those flames out and it has gotten into the walls so that's what they're doing right now is chasing it around."

Nichols said no one was inside the building, which was abandoned, boarded up and fenced off.

He said the fire is fully contained to the concrete building.

Traffic has been blocked along Kingsway between Victoria Drive and Nanaimo Street, and crews expect to be on scene for several hours.

Nichols said they don't yet know what caused the fire.

