Creston man charged with sexually assaulting care home resident

A 56-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a resident of Swan Valley Lodge, a 90-bed long term care facility in Creston, B.C.

Creston RCMP arrested Arthur Bloch on Jan 21 after an investigation into the alleged incident.

Bloch has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has elected to be tried by judge alone, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

"The offence allegedly occurred sometime between January 12 and January 19, 2020," wrote spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

The identity of the alleged victim is protected under a publication ban.

CBC News has spoken to a family member who confirms the alleged victim is a resident of the Swan Valley Lodge, which is operated by the Interior Health Authority.

Neither the care home nor the IHA would discuss whether Bloch worked at Swan Valley Lodge.

A manager at the care home said Bloch was unavailable and not working at this time and directed questions to the health authority.

Placed on leave

In a statement, spokesperson Karl Hardt said the health authority could not answer specific questions about the incident because it is before the courts.

"The safety, security and comfort of all individuals in care are Interior Health's top priority," said Hardt.

"In a situation where a staff member is charged with an offence, they would be placed on leave pending resolution of any criminal investigation."

Hardt would not confirm if the health authority had contacted the families of other vulnerable residents Bloch was in contact with at Swan Valley Lodge or if the health authority was taking steps to determine if there are any other alleged victims.

Hardt said employees at the care home who have unsupervised access to vulnerable adults undergo criminal record checks every five years in accordance with the B.C. Criminal Record Review Act.

"Swan Valley Lodge in Creston is in full compliance with the Act," he said in an email.

CBC News was not able to reach Bloch and a lawyer listed on court documents as representing him said they would not confirm or deny if he is a client.

Bloch's next court appearance is later this month in B.C. Provincial Court in Creston.