​Creston RCMP investigating forcible confinement and sexual assault

RCMP are investigating a violent sexual assault that took place on Tuesday evening in Creston, B.C.

According to a release, a 47-year-old woman was forced into her vehicle and sexually assaulted by an unknown person around 7 p.m.

She said she was moving items from her vehicle to her house, while parked in the alley behind the 1100 Block of Hillside Drive, when she was accosted from behind by an unknown assailant who forced her into her vehicle.

The suspect covered the woman's head with what appeared to be bags, and bound her hands and feet with tape. The suspect then drove the woman's vehicle, a 2008 grey Pontiac Wave hatchback away, with her in it.

Creston is around an hour's drive southwest of Cranbrook. (Google Maps)

The suspect drove the victim east out of Creston on Highway 3. At one point on Highway 3 the suspect pulled over and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then continued east on Highway 3. Once near Cranbrook, the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

The victim was able to free herself from the restraints and drove herself to Cranbrook where she received assistance.

Police were advised at around 11 p.m. after being contacted by the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Creston RCMP are seeking witnesses who may have seen something at the woman's residence or along the route.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.