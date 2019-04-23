The search for a suspect is underway in B.C.'s southern Interior as RCMP investigate the killings of two people who stopped at a roadside pullout on Wednesday evening.

RCMP were called to the scene just outside Creston, B.C., around 7 p.m. PT, according to a statement.

Officers said two people, a man and a woman, had been stabbed at a pullout at the bottom of the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

First responders said both victims were seriously injured when officers arrived.

"Those officers immediately rendered first aid treatment," wrote Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "Despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, including some passersby who stopped to help, [a] 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased."

The second victim, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. RCMP said the man was from Calgary, while the woman was from the West Kootenay.

Police said the victims' vehicle was stolen, then recovered in Salmo — a community about an hour's drive west, on the other side of the Kootenay Pass.

RCMP from across the southern Interior are now searching for the suspect who, police believe, knew the two people and fled in their vehicle.

Officers are asking the public to report anything suspicious while the fugitive is still at large.