RCMP say a Creston, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with murder after a probe into a sudden death evolved into a homicide investigation.

Police said they found a deceased 56-year-old woman in a residence Feb. 6 on Connel Road in Erickson, a community east of Creston. The death was initially believed to be from natural causes, but RCMP said they later determined it was a homicide.

Mitchell McIntyre, 63, was arrested March 16 and charged with murder, according to police. He is being held in custody pending a court date.

RCMP said the victim will not be identified at this time and no further information will be released as the matter is now before the courts.