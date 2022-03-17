Skip to Main Content
Investigation into sudden death leads to murder charges against Creston, B.C., man

It was initially believed that the woman died from natural causes, but police later determined it was a homicide.

Police say the case evolved from a sudden death investigation into a suspected homicide

RCMP say a Creston, B.C., resident has been arrested and charged with murder. (CBC)

RCMP say a Creston, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with murder after a probe into a sudden death evolved into a homicide investigation.

Police said they found a deceased 56-year-old woman in a residence Feb. 6 on Connel Road in Erickson, a community east of Creston. The death was initially believed to be from natural causes, but RCMP said they later determined it was a homicide. 

Mitchell McIntyre, 63, was arrested March 16 and charged with murder, according to police. He is being held in custody pending a court date. 

RCMP said the victim will not be identified at this time and no further information will be released as the matter is now before the courts. 

