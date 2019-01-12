A growing number of Creston, B.C., residents are concerned about the rats they're seeing in town. So much so, that some frustrated locals have deposited dead rats on the doorstep of town hall, says Mayor Ron Toyota.

"Fortunately, they haven't reached my desk because my staff have intercepted," he said.

One local in the Central Kootenay town has decided to take matters into her own hands by forming the Creston Rat Patrol.

"It wasn't my life aspiration to be rat girl of Creston," said Trish Drinkle, but she wanted to find a way to educate people about how to address the problem.

In addition to the many live rats spotted around town — which are difficult to photograph — residents have also come across a few dead rats, such as this one. (Photo by Allan Jacobs)

"The rat situation was getting to the point where residents were very frustrated and angry and any time you have something that is unknown, that tends to create a lot of fear," she said. "I really wanted to make a difference."

Drinkle has created a Facebook group where people can report rat sightings. The reports are being used by Rosie Wijenberg, Selkirk-Purcell coordinator for WildSafe B.C., to create a map to track rat sightings.

Wijenburg has been visiting high traffic areas for rats to teach people how to make their homes less attractive to rodents.

The town doesn't know how many rats are in the area, but staff have been receiving plenty of reports of rat sightings. (Photo by Allan Jacobs)

"A lot of people think that if you have a lid on your garbage can, it's secure," said Wijenburg. "A rat will get through. They can push your garbage lid off. They are persistent, they are strong and they are large."

In addition to mapping, Drinkle has also started a contest where people can win prizes from local businesses, such as free ice cream, for reporting the most rat sightings in one week.

"I feel really hopeful that we can make a dent, and maybe even eradicate these suckers," said Drinkle.

Increased reports

So far, there isn't any official data on how many rats are in the area, but there have been many reports this summer.

"I'm seeing a lot of concern. I personally haven't seen any, except for I've been sent lots of pictures," said Wijenburg.

The mayor echoed this saying, "There seems to be a rising concern and at some point we'll probably have to address it."

Rats are not new to the region, but their population will "grow exponentially" if they have enough food, said Wijenburg.

To prevent rats, people should secure attractants, such as garbage, remove bird feeders, and make sure they regularly turn their compost.

People need to 'self-educate,' says mayor

Currently, the town doesn't have any bylaws or policies to patrol rats, said Mayor Toyota. The town will only deal with rats that are spotted on public property.

'I feel really hopeful that we can make a dent and maybe even eradicate these suckers,' said Drinkle. (Photo submitted by Trish Drinkle)

"It is a problem, but I think we need to self-educate ourselves and not expect government to solve all the problems," he said.

The mayor believes it would be difficult to patrol rats as a municipal government because they come from all over the valley and they're part of a larger global problem.

However, he commends Drinkle's Creston Rat Patrol for taking initiative.

"The fact that they are concerned enough that they're willing to get involved, I think that's excellent," he said.

"They're not coming to the town and saying, 'You solve it.' They're trying to figure out a solution, and that's great."